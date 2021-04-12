Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.28 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for $262.87 or 0.00433787 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $52.57 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00681704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00088594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042000 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

