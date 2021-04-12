Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.17 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $249.38 or 0.00413674 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $49.88 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00054631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00088717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.46 or 0.00619488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035272 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.