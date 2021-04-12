Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

