KeyCorp Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $126.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

