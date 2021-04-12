KeyCorp Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $305.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BABA. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.94.

NYSE BABA opened at $223.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.78. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $604.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

