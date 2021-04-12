KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

KEY opened at $20.61 on Monday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.