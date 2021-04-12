KeyCorp Raises Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target to $57.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,351. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,609,000 after acquiring an additional 257,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $21,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

