Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $146.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.