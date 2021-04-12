KickToken (KICK) Trading Up 93.4% Over Last Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 93.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $31.39 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00055247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00088082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00661796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

