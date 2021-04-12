Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Trading Down 2.3%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.