Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report $236.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.40 million and the lowest is $234.46 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $221.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $978.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.07 million to $997.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC opened at $66.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

