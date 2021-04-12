Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,872,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,787,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 535,426 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

