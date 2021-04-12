Kim Charisse Casswell Sells 85,890 Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Stock

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$48,158.52.

ATY traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.57. 13,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,325. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$67.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. Atico Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.69.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

