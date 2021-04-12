Kin (KIN) Price Down 30.4% Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Kin has a market capitalization of $525.65 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00273945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

