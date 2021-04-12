King DAG (KDAG) One Day Volume Hits $962,888.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. King DAG has a market cap of $25.12 million and approximately $962,888.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00055247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00088082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00661796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

