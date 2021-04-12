Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $473.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $473.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.30 million. Kirby reported sales of $643.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Kirby’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

