Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $6,045,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

NYSE KL opened at $36.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

