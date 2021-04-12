Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cfra

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cfra in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$62.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KL. CIBC reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a C$57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.95.

KL stock traded down C$1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 543,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,344. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

