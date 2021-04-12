KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Raised by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 910,450 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,583. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

