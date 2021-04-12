KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.59% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $5,462,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $86,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KREF. BTIG Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE:KREF opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.