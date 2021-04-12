KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $77.37 on Top Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $77.37 or 0.00129099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $602.24 million and approximately $22.87 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00273570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00717162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,569.80 or 0.99403884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.00987836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.