Klaytn Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00004898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and approximately $97.26 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00277534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.00704517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.39 or 0.99636847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.56 or 0.00990603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

