Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 31.8% Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $72.16 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

