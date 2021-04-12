Klever (KLV) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $326.82 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00275734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.56 or 0.00709563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,078.87 or 0.99470941 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $594.38 or 0.00984101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,393,210,217 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.