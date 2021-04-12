Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Neutral

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

