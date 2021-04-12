Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

KSS opened at $62.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.