Komodo Trading 27% Higher Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $449.64 million and $43.57 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00005933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.91 or 0.00363477 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00193396 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00125354 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,268,862 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

