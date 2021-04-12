Konomi Network Price Tops $3.71 on Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00006148 BTC on popular exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and $5.33 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00054501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00619251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00035482 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,966,589 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

