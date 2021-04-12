Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

