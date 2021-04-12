Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Down 7.3%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 50,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,999,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

KOPN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $903.72 million, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $380,640.00. Also, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,332 shares of company stock worth $5,722,125 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

