Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven Sells 63,128 Shares

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,730,338.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jakob Loven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84.

NASDAQ KRON traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $25.41. 459,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

