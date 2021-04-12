Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.32

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 15703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $45,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $19,907,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

