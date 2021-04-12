KuboCoin (KUBO) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded up 41.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. KuboCoin has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $6.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuboCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuboCoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00066589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00273597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.69 or 0.00707535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,539.67 or 1.00152770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.78 or 0.00965762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KuboCoin Coin Profile

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin . KuboCoin’s official website is kubocoin.org . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin . KuboCoin’s official message board is kubocoin.org/medium

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

Buying and Selling KuboCoin

