KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Billion

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $152.52 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 110.3% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $18.64 or 0.00030949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00689219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00089546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00044606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036212 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

