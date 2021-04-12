Kush Finance (KSEED) Hits Market Cap of $98,165.67

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $98,165.67 and approximately $1,124.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00066261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00272139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00701066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.08 or 0.99833150 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.88 or 0.00963518 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,071 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

