Kyber Network Hits Market Capitalization of $720.63 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $720.63 million and approximately $130.41 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network coin can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00005841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kyber Network Coin Profile

Kyber Network (KNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Coin Trading

