Kylin (KYL) Market Capitalization Hits $98.49 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Kylin has a total market cap of $98.49 million and $9.21 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00055513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00668872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00088314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.