Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 22,794 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $31.43. 439,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 97,381 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

