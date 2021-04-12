L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.04 billion. L Brands reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $13.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LB. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in L Brands by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth about $494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in L Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

