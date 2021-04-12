L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $210.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.