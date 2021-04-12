Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 19,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,355 shares of company stock worth $1,660,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,622,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 216.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 114,665 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.