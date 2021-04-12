LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

