Lambda Trading Down 20.5% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Lambda has a total market cap of $157.99 million and approximately $29.55 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00054924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.45 or 0.00684539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00088841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036464 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042861 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,610,985 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

