Lamden Price Hits $0.0597 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Lamden has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $11,261.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

