Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 288,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

LGORD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Largo Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

