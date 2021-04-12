Larry L. Wood Sells 7,830 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,278. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

