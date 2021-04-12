Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$40.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$41.39.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8237736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.