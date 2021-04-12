Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Lazard stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,497. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. Lazard has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

