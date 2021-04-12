Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $754,424.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00278113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00716366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,855.21 or 0.99680099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.00966066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00018824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

