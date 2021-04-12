Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Lear worth $39,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,014,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 435,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 99,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $179.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

